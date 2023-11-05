Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Quarterly Filing Highlights and Risk Factors

Marriott International, Inc. has seen revenue growth over the past three years, driven by a gain on the sale of a hotel and higher commercial paper borrowings and interest rates. Equity in earnings decreased due to gains recorded in the prior year. Operating expenses have increased due to higher program revenues and higher revenues for centralized programs and services. The company’s net income margin is 1,685 USD, an improvement from the previous year. Management has implemented an asset-light business model, which has allowed them to reduce costs and increase profitability. MAR evaluates the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and monitors market risk. They have implemented disclosure controls and procedures and disclosed risk factors in their 2022 Form 10-K. MAR is investing in capital and technology expenditures, the completed City Express acquisition, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. They are also repurchasing shares and paying dividends.

Revenue has grown over the past three years, driven primarily by a gain on the sale of a hotel in the Caribbean & Latin America region and higher commercial paper borrowings and interest rates. Equity in earnings decreased due to gains recorded in the prior year on the sale of properties held by equity method investees. Operating expenses have increased due to higher program revenues and higher revenues for centralized programs and services. There have been some offsetting expenses related to insurance programs. The company’s net income margin is 1,685 USD. It has improved compared to the previous year, but it is not known how it compares to industry peers.

Management has implemented an asset-light business model, which typically involves managing or franchising hotels rather than owning them. This has allowed them to reduce costs and increase profitability. The success of this strategy has been evident in their increased revenue and profitability. Management assesses the company’s competitive position by evaluating the effectiveness of their disclosure controls and procedures, and by monitoring market risk. They are highlighting the costs and benefits of their controls, as well as the potential for future events. Management identified market risk, legal proceedings, and investment risks. To mitigate these risks, they have implemented disclosure controls and procedures, evaluated the effectiveness of these controls, and disclosed risk factors in their 2022 Form 10-K.

The company’s key performance metrics have not changed significantly since the end of the previous year. They are in line with the company’s long-term goals. The company’s ROI is not mentioned in the context information, so it is not possible to determine how it compares to its cost of capital. Without this information, it is not possible to determine if the company is generating value for shareholders. MAR does not provide information on its market share or plans for market expansion or consolidation.

Economic downturns, legal proceedings, technological advances, and regulatory changes can all pose risks to the company’s operations and financial performance. MAR evaluates the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures to provide reasonable assurance that it records, processes, summarizes, and reports the information required to be disclosed in reports filed with the SEC. It also evaluates changes in internal control over financial reporting, such as the Starwood Data Security Incident. MAR has an insurance program to limit exposure to losses, but it also expects to incur ongoing legal and other expenses associated with cybersecurity. Yes, the company is subject to legal proceedings and claims in the ordinary course of business. Management believes the outcome won’t materially harm their financial position, but unfavorable rulings could have a material adverse effect.

The board of directors is composed of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. There have been no changes in leadership or independence. MAR does not mention any commitment to board diversity or diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. Marriott International, Inc. discloses its market risk in its 2022 Form 10-K. It also provides information on its disclosure controls and procedures, and changes in internal control over financial reporting. MAR demonstrates its commitment to responsible business practices by providing its financial statements in Inline XBRL.

The company’s forward-looking guidance outlines the strategies and priorities outlined in the annual report, such as market risk, disclosure controls and procedures, and changes in internal control over financial reporting. This helps the company plan for the future and ensure that it is meeting its goals. MAR is factoring in overall trends in results of operations, legal proceedings, and cash requirements into its forward-looking guidance. It plans to use the proceeds from its long-term debt to capitalize on these trends. Yes, Marriott International is investing in capital and technology expenditures, the completed City Express acquisition, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. They are also repurchasing shares and paying dividends, demonstrating their commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

