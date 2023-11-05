Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $442.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

