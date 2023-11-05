McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

