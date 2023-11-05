Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $91.94 Average PT from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

