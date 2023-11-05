MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,257.99. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.