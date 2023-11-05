Metlife Inc (MET) Discloses Financial and Operational Insights Within Their Latest Quarterly Report

MetLife has seen steady revenue growth over the past three years, driven by higher yields on fixed income securities and mortgage loans, and higher derivative income. Operating expenses have increased due to higher direct expenses, including employee-related costs. Management has implemented initiatives to reduce expenses and drive growth, and their key performance metrics have improved. They are assessing global inflation, supply chain disruptions, acts of war, banking sector volatility, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as major risks. MetLife’s forward-looking guidance outlines the risks and potential rewards of its strategic initiatives and priorities. They are factoring in the changing global financial and economic environment into their guidance.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue has grown steadily over the past three years, primarily driven by higher yields on fixed income securities and mortgage loans, and higher derivative income. Operating expenses have increased due to higher direct expenses, including employee-related costs. Notable items include an increase in adjusted earnings of $3 million and a favorable impact of $18 million from actuarial assumption review and other insurance adjustments. The company’s net income margin is -478 USD. It has declined compared to the previous year. It is lower than the industry peers.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has implemented initiatives such as favorable underwriting in the U.K., Gulf, and across the region, as well as reducing expenses by $25 million. These initiatives have been successful in driving growth and improving profitability. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by looking at “Business – Competition” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Industry Trends – Competitive Pressures” in the 2022 Annual Report. They are highlighting global inflation, supply chain disruptions, acts of war, banking sector volatility, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Major risks identified by management include risk management failures, operational risks, cybersecurity failures, accounting standards changes, excessive risk-taking, marketing and distribution difficulties, and intellectual property infringement claims. Mitigation strategies include risk management, data protection, and voting provisions of the MetLife Policyholder Trust.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

MetLife’s key performance metrics have improved over the past year, with adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings available to common shareholders increasing. These metrics are in line with the company’s long-term goals. MetLife’s ROI is higher than its cost of capital, indicating that it is generating value for shareholders. The company’s market share is discussed in the 2022 Annual Report under “Business – Competition” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Industry Trends – Competitive Pressures”. There is no mention of plans for market expansion or consolidation.

Global financial markets, economic conditions, inflation, supply chain disruptions, acts of war, banking sector volatility, tariffs, sanctions, international trade agreements, and the COVID-19 pandemic all pose risks to the company’s operations and financial performance. MET assesses and manages cybersecurity risks through periodic disclosures of processes to identify and manage risks, cybersecurity governance, and management’s role in overseeing the compliance program. The board of directors also oversees cybersecurity risks. Yes, the company is facing a large number of litigation matters. They are responding by cooperating with inquiries and establishing liabilities when probable and estimating a range of loss. Insurance recoveries are recognized when contingencies are resolved.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The Board of Directors is composed of senior management and is responsible for approving the capital policy and annual capital plan. The Board of Directors also authorizes capital actions. No changes in leadership or independence are mentioned. MetLife, Inc.’s Board of Directors and senior management are involved in the development and maintenance of its capital policy. The Board of Directors approves the capital policy and the annual capital plan. There is no mention of a commitment to board diversity. MET does not disclose any sustainability initiatives or ESG metrics in the report. There is no mention of any commitment to responsible business practices.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance outlines the risks and potential rewards of its strategic initiatives and priorities, as outlined in the annual report. It also provides quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. MetLife is factoring in the changing global financial and economic environment into its forward-looking guidance. It is responding to low and rising interest rates, inflation, and other market risks to capitalize on these trends. Yes, the company has taken management actions in response to the changing U.S. interest rate environment and discussed competitive pressures and regulatory developments in their 2022 Annual Report. These demonstrate their commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

