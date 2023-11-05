MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.1 %

MSTR stock opened at $453.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

