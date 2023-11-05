Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

