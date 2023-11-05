Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

