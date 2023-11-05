MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

