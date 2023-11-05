Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $103.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PRU opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.