Morgan Stanley Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $36.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.