Morgan Stanley Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $1.75

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Well Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. American Well has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $162,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $27,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,965 shares of company stock worth $322,284. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 40.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

