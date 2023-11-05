Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.02 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

