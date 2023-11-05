National Bankshares Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.13.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

