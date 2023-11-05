National Bankshares Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$42.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$42.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.69.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

POU stock opened at C$31.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$25.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 4.872807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

