Needham & Company LLC Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $31.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,235,422.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,069,623 shares in the company, valued at $197,525,266.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,359 shares of company stock worth $7,600,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 47.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

