Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.77%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,687.22%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

87.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $469.31 million 5.90 -$29.27 million ($0.06) -805.00 Nemaura Medical $77,044.00 89.20 -$14.14 million ($0.51) -0.47

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -0.59% -0.64% -0.53% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -90.36%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Inari Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

