NewSquare Capital LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

