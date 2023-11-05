NewtekOne (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $385.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,784,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $150,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

