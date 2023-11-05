Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

