Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. Novanta has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Insider Activity at Novanta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,885,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novanta

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.