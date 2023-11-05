Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $79.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.5 %

Nutrien stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

