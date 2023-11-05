NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $450.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

