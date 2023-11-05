OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OKYO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other OKYO Pharma news, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,005. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

