OLO (OLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect OLO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

OLO Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $940.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OLO news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $44,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 672,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,581 shares of company stock worth $725,006 in the last ninety days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OLO by 384.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

