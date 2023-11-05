Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $64.38 Average PT from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell
Omnicell Price Performance
OMCL stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicell
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.