Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Leidos Company Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

