OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.56 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

