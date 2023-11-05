OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 720 at Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.52) to GBX 720 ($8.76) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.73) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 749.60 ($9.12).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.30) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 576.50 ($7.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,614.04%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding bought 25,250 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £100,242.50 ($121,979.19). In related news, insider Andy Golding purchased 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,242.50 ($121,979.19). Also, insider Simon Walker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($95,826.24). Insiders have bought a total of 53,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,442 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

