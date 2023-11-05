Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

