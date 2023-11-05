Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

