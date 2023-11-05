PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reissued a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.42.

PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

