Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

