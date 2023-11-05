Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $503,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.4 %

NVDA opened at $450.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.01 and its 200-day moving average is $408.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

