PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 547,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PNM Resources by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

