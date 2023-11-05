Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the period.

Shares of POR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

