PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $14.04 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $550.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.