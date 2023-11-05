Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.83%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

