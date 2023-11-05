Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,678 shares of company stock valued at $28,189,338. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.