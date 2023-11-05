Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,294 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $450.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.01 and its 200-day moving average is $408.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

