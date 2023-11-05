PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.54.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

PTCT stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

