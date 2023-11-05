Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Transcat, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Transcat has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $690.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

