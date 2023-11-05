Raymond James Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

