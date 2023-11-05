Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

