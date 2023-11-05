Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

SES opened at C$7.93 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

