Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

