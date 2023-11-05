Reviewing Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $928.12 million 4.47 $184.68 million $6.16 22.25 Udemy $629.10 million 2.98 -$153.88 million ($0.95) -13.11

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 20.42% 31.06% 23.58% Udemy -24.93% -45.67% -21.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grand Canyon Education and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Udemy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $138.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Udemy has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Udemy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

