Reviewing Guild (NYSE:GHLD) and Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Guild and Findev, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 1 0 2.50 Findev 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guild presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Findev.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.8% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Findev shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Guild and Findev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 8.44% 2.45% 0.92% Findev N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guild and Findev’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $749.01 million 0.89 $328.60 million $1.00 10.95 Findev N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -9.04

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Findev. Findev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats Findev on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Findev

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc., a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc. and changed its name to Findev Inc. in October 2016. Findev Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

