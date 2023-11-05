Reviewing Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) & Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Miromatrix Medical and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 1 0 4 0 2.60

Miromatrix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 770.59%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $950,000.00 96.02 -$29.96 million ($1.27) -2.63 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($6.85) -0.06

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Elevation Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Miromatrix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -2,980.60% -105.67% -82.81% Elevation Oncology N/A -280.92% -158.79%

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. It has collaborations with Baxter, CareDx, The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.